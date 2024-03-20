Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  The Bank of Japan has reversed its negative policy rate

The Bank of Japan has reversed its negative policy rate

Livemint

  • The BoJ has finally ended its 17-year-long negative rate policy. Its easy-money excesses didn’t do any good and Japan’s economy stayed sluggish.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) made news on Tuesday with its first rate hike in 17 years.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) made news on Tuesday with its first rate hike in 17 years. The BoJ has long been famous for ultra-loose monetary policy, particularly its negative rates of interest. As announced, Japan’s central bank will now aim for an overnight rate that moves in a tight positive range of 0.0-0.1%, up from minus 0.1%.



This marks a big shift, though its stance remains accommodative. Central banks in other countries have had negative rates only for brief periods and that too in real terms (adjusted for inflation). Since a rate of interest is the price of borrowed money, the BoJ pioneered negative pricing, a concept so counter-intuitive that it often baffles analysts. Given the prolonged stagnation that Japan’s economy has suffered, it has never been clear if paying debtors to take on debt, as a negative rate implies, achieved anything as a stimulus measure.



After years of deflation anxiety, however, Japanese inflation finally did rise, going above the BoJ’s 2% target and prompting this week’s increase. The BoJ has also given up on trying to control the yield curve, which traces bond yields across a long range. Just as well, too. In all, it has very little to show for its easy-money excesses.

