The Bank of Japan has reversed its negative policy rate

This marks a big shift, though its stance remains accommodative. Central banks in other countries have had negative rates only for brief periods and that too in real terms (adjusted for inflation). Since a rate of interest is the price of borrowed money, the BoJ pioneered negative pricing, a concept so counter-intuitive that it often baffles analysts. Given the prolonged stagnation that Japan’s economy has suffered, it has never been clear if paying debtors to take on debt, as a negative rate implies, achieved anything as a stimulus measure.

After years of deflation anxiety, however, Japanese inflation finally did rise, going above the BoJ’s 2% target and prompting this week’s increase. The BoJ has also given up on trying to control the yield curve, which traces bond yields across a long range. Just as well, too. In all, it has very little to show for its easy-money excesses.