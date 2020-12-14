The bankruptcy code alone can’t resolve distressed debt

Hence, the need of the hour is to strengthen processes for the resolution of distressed debt operating in a pre-bankruptcy phase, and thereby help companies avoid the label of being bankrupt. This can be done to two ways. First, by strengthening the hands of banks, so they can negotiate partial repayment packages on a commercial basis without fear of reprisal by vigilance authorities. Undoubtedly, this will also need to be accompanied by capital markets action by commercial banks. But, further, we also need well developed markets for distressed debt fuelled by private capital (with carefully designed restrictions on foreign capital in the case of strategic assets). This entails ensuring that distressed debt can be sold to those equipped to derive value, as well as various ways of securitization and transfer of economic interests to facilitate the revival process.