The battle against inflation isn’t won yet

The rupee’s weakening and supply concerns on primary cereals add to fears of a prolonged inflationary spell. The challenge for the government is not only to contain inflation, but also protect people, particularly those at the bottom of our income distribution, from the adverse consequences of rising prices. Fortunately, we already have a mechanism to protect the poor from high food prices. The additional food-grain provided as part of the Prathan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) has played a crucial role during the last two years, along with existing entitlements under the National Food Security Act. While extending the PMGKY for another six months beyond September will help most of India’s poor and vulnerable, the Centre may also need to expand procurement operations to provide for higher allotments of food-grains. State buying done at higher minimum support prices (MSP) is also likely to aid Indian farmers in severe rainfall-deficit areas. Given the complexity of factors driving inflation, the best way to insulate the Indian economy is by prioritizing the primary task of ensuring food security to citizens and protecting lives and livelihoods.