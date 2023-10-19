The battle for celebrity rights is getting complicated
The digital age has eased the monetization of fame but also muddled the rights of celebrities over identity markers whose popular use they would have ignored, even liked, in the past.
In the mid-1980s, Anil Kapoor unleashed a linguistic gem into Bollywood and the heart of Indian pop culture: "Jhakaas." This colloquial Marathi term, meaning "fantastic," became his signature exclamation, a vibrant embodiment of his on-screen persona. Long before social media, this word went viral, resounding with audiences. For nearly four decades, “jhakaas" has permeated merchandise, shows and programs, ingraining itself in the cultural lexicon.