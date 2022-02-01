The BBC as we know it will be dead soon... Long live the BBC

This is why: the UK government recently announced that the annual television licence fee, the BBC’s main source of funds, will be frozen at £159 ($217) for the next two years, then rise to keep pace with inflation for four years after that. More important, the minister in charge added (before colleagues told her to walk it back) that this would be the last such settlement. In the short term, the Beeb faces a tighter financial squeeze than the rest of Britain’s public sector. Beyond that, if the licence fee ends, the very idea of BBC-style public-service broadcasting would be in doubt.