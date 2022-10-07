The best bet for the US to cool inflation: more immigrants

For the rest of the world, the short-term interest in the US letting in more foreign workers is the contribution this would make to easing wage pressures and hastening the taming of inflation. So long as the US Fed continues to raise policy rates, central banks around the world are under pressure to raise their own policy rates, to maintain the interest rate differential vis-à-vis the US, so that their currencies do not depreciate against the dollar more than they already have — the dollar index is up 19% from a year ago (the index measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, the Euro, Swiss franc, Japanese yen, Canadian dollar, British pound, and Swedish krona).