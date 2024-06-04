The best business books tend to be about music and sports
Summary
- Business books are often dulled by motives other than offering readers useful insights, while management principles and the like are best gleaned from tomes written by passionate writers keen to understand what goes into a passion.
Here is a question I once asked myself while browsing in a modest-sized bookstore, which is one of my favourite things to do: If I had to read all the books in the store section by section, which one would I enjoy the most—and which the least?