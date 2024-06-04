The best business books tend to be about music and sports

My point is not that you should read about the Beatles. It’s to find for yourself what the Beatles are for me. I have also learnt a great deal from reading histories of the Byrds, who were less successful than the Beatles, and the British punk group XTC, who never made much money from their music at all. Failures and lesser successes are also worth studying, but traditional business books tend to focus too much on villains and scandals rather than attempt a sympathetic understanding.