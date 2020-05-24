Spare some empathy and put yourself behind the masks of those who’ll probably be asked to strap themselves into their seats tomorrow by men and women who resemble astronauts. It's a fair guess that they have little choice but to fly, for whatever reason. Most aboard the aircraft would also be aware that some states—such as Maharashtra and Karnataka—still do not deem it safe; or safe enough.

If they’ve had an occasion to sit down in any other public place, of late, they would have noticed the adjoining seat barred with a big X. In waiting rooms, city buses, airport terminals, you name it, this has been the corona norm for weeks now. Not so in aeroplanes, apparently. What counts as an imperative elsewhere, it seems, does not apply to air travel in India.

The explanation? Flights are costly and need most of their seats sold to cover their costs. Flyers raring to reach various destinations appear to have accepted this without a whimper, glad simply to be allowed off the ground. But they must surely wonder about the odds of their exposure to infection.

If a safety protocol can be bent so easily at high altitude to suit pragmatism over principle, they may well ask, why not on the ground too? But then again, this country has always been fuzzy about what’s categorical and what’s negotiable, arguably, a characteristic that plays itself out in numerous settings. The muddle in aviation is just another instance of it.

As of now, we have thousands of would-be flyers who have no clue if they can get where they must—home, in many cases. Several folk have booked and re-booked flights so often that they’ve lost track of their plans. Even if they do manage to board a plane anytime soon, what happens at the other end seems riddled with spooky scenarios.

In a broader sense, the confusion over flying echoes the crux of our economic dilemma as we ease slowly out of the current lockdown to let life go on. Governance is highly complex in times like this. Yet, in a sector like civil aviation, once the rules of hygiene have been laid down and constraints on airport capacity specified, the question of how our airlines operate—with how many seats and at what prices—ought to be for the market to work out.

After the initial rush for flying fizzles down, demand for tickets would be very hard to forecast. Non-essential travel is unlikely to take off. Dissonance among flyers will stay high. Some would not feel assured unless air carriers took the International Air Transport Association (IATA) advice of keeping middle seats vacant on single-aisle jets deployed for short-haul routes. This could translate into higher fares. But, alas, price caps imposed last week by India’s government for three months preclude the possibility of testing the market’s response to such an option.

While India’s policy so far has been to make air travel accessible to as many people as possible, the covid crisis might call for a rethink. Across the world, aviation analysts expect optional flying to stay inadvisable for at least a year, maybe longer. Flights within so-called “safe bubbles" of regional networks have resumed globally, but discretion could get the better of valour even in low-risk regions. The pandemic is far from over and a globe criss-crossed with planes could evoke shudders for a long time to come. The same goes for any large country or continent with a major outbreak.

For a revival of market confidence, designers of aircraft cabins might even have to go back to their drawing boards and reconfigure seating patterns. Seats may have to be spaced out, with plastic separators and headrests that feature retractable visors to be pulled over faces. Some suggest capsuled seats with service windows. No matter how flyers are best packed together to maximize a plane’s passenger load within sanitary constraints, the cost-per-seat seems set to rise.

Would that be an overreaction? Frankly, nobody knows. In the interim, though, perhaps we should face reality for what it is, and tweak our Central policy a bit. Airlines should be given the leeway to devise their own offers and our market the liberty to segment itself by varied customer preferences. What customers want would be captured by demand, and what airlines could offer, by supply. These could serve as valuable inputs in adapting us to a corona-crunched future.

Let’s give wing to a “new normal" that arises from a dynamic interaction of demand and supply. With luck, over time, it will allay our novel fear of flying.





