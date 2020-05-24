The best way to allay a novel fear of flying

While India’s policy so far has been to make air travel accessible to as many people as possible, the covid crisis might call for a rethink. Across the world, aviation analysts expect optional flying to stay inadvisable for at least a year, maybe longer. Flights within so-called “safe bubbles" of regional networks have resumed globally, but discretion could get the better of valour even in low-risk regions. The pandemic is far from over and a globe criss-crossed with planes could evoke shudders for a long time to come. The same goes for any large country or continent with a major outbreak.