The Bhopal gas-leak disaster still haunts us with lessons left half learnt
Summary
- The shock of that disaster 40 years ago should’ve ended industrial disasters for good and fended off air pollution as a threat. Alas, little was learnt. Today, India needs to go the EU way on environmental regulation.
On the night of 2-3 December 1984, 40 tonnes of deadly methyl-isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from Union Carbide’s pesticide plant in Bhopal. Forty years on, it is widely considered the world’s worst industrial disaster. Up to half a million people were affected by the leak. Some 3,000 of them may have died by a very conservative estimate.