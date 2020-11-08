The Biden-Harris battle to redeem their country

While a Biden presidency could yet be hamstrung by an opposition-heavy Senate, it would probably aid our collective efforts to contain the pandemic of covid-19, which tripped up Trump’s chances of re-election, as much as the ravages of climate change. Biden’s approach to economic affairs would be under watch. Since he has a record as a centrist, and bills that hold appeal across the political aisle would be easier to pass, a leftist lurch looks unlikely. That said, addressing inequality seems quite high on the Biden-Harris agenda. This could spell redistributive policies, perhaps even a push to close the “Piketty gap" between returns on capital and growth in ordinary people’s earnings. Analysts, after all, do trace America’s crisis of confidence to the uneven spoils of economics as usual. For a start, Biden may roll back Trump’s tax giveaways for that money to be ploughed into the US economy for income generation. Soon to turn 78 years old, he has also signalled an intent to be just a single-term president, so Harris’s role will assume special significance as his chosen successor. In his message for her, Modi recalled a Tamil word for aunts that she had used while accepting the Democratic vice-presidential nomination. Her success, tweeted the Prime Minister, was “a matter of immense pride not just for [her] chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans".