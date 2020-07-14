Opinion | The big challenge of schooling India’s offline millions

Every home a classroom, every community a learning environment: Over 31 million children depend on the anganwadi network for early learning, health and nutrition. It is critical that these centres reopen. Till they do, however, we must make every effort to provide these services to children at home. In a wishful reboot and rethink of early learning systems, every community would take responsibility for nurturing its youngest members. Global studies show that guided play with a caring, attentive adult can boost early learning outcomes and enhance bonding, with benefits to both caregiver and child. With a little training, these skills are easily developed in caregivers, even those who have limited time and resources. If these skills were widely developed and encouraged by frontline workers, along with vaccinations and essential nutrition, and endorsed by community leaders, every home would be turned into a learning environment. What a ray of hope and joy this could be for India’s youngest. And what better way to help families heal?