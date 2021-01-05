The big lesson of 2020: Pay more attention to tail risks

Tail events get their name from the shape of a normal (Gaussian) distribution, or a bell curve. If we distribute the chances of various events—the largest number of observations centre around the middle (median) and observations decline to the left and the right. Human height is a classic example of a normal distribution. In India, the average height of a woman at 18 years is just below 5 feet. Based on the properties of a normal distribution, 95% of Indian women at 18 will be between 4-ft-6-in and 5-ft-5-in. The chances of finding a woman over 6 feet tall or under 4 feet is very low; less than 1% of Indian women will fit that description. These are the “tails" in the height distribution for women.