Crony capitalism needs to be kept under watch2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:50 PM IST
As it isn’t easy to capture or quantify, even a smudgy outline of this economic problem could catch on. And an imperfect tracker shows ours as the world’s tenth most cronyist big economy
In this era of data ascendance, there’s a premium on any index that can spout numbers, solicit talk and gain sway. If it can also crystallize a concept, all the better. On this, the ‘Big Mac Index’ coined in 1986 by The Economist as a currency reckoner has been a hard act to follow. Based on the theory of purchasing-power parity, by which exchange rates left afloat will move to converge prices of the same stuff across the world (a standard hamburger in this case), it offers a rough but handy snapshot of how badly real rates remain askew. Fed with Big Mac prices globally, it has an input elegance that eludes the same publication’s Crony Capitalism Index, which has existed for nearly a decade but only got a mixed response. It raises eyebrows with its formula as much as findings and has been critiqued for being too subjective, but it evokes curiosity anyway because business getting cosy with politics is a significant threat to the free-market promise of mass prosperity. By the latest readings of this index, among 43 economies larger than $250 billion, India’s is the tenth most crony capitalist.