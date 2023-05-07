Crony capitalism needs to be kept under watch

To earn that tag, a country must be overloaded with billionaires, as seen in their known wealth in proportion to its gross domestic product (GDP), drawn from data crunched by Forbes magazine, and that too with their fortunes heavily made in sectors deemed “rent seeking" and therefore shady in the context of crony-profit potential. As The Economist puts it, “An economic rent is the surplus remaining once capital and labour have been paid, which, with perfect competition, tends towards zero. Rent-seeking is common in sectors close to the state, including banking, construction, property and natural resources. It can sometimes be possible for rent-seekers to inflate their earnings by gaining favourable access to land, licences and resources. They may form cartels to limit competition or lobby the government for cosy regulations. They may bend rules, but do not typically break them." There’s enough in this to unpack for a critique. But then, any such index must assume some way to track cronyism and oversimplify its inputs. As pelf operates behind the scenes and oligarchic trends allow only an indirect gauge at best, even a smudgy outline of the shadow cast by this economic problem can act as an indicator.