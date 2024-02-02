The big tax growth FM spoke of isn’t reflecting in interim budget’s estimates
SummaryThe interim budget’s projections for FY25 are rather modest. It expects direct tax collections to grow 13.1%, which is more or less the same as the pre-covid trend
In her interim budget for FY25, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took credit for the surge seen in direct tax collections (mainly taxes on personal and corporate incomes) over the previous 10 years. Collections more than trebled and the number of individuals filing tax returns swelled 2.4 times, she said, presenting her sixth budget in Parliament.