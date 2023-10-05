The Bihar caste survey marks a big step towards a reality check

On 2 October, the Bihar government released estimates of the state’s population by sub-castes as part of the caste survey it conducted this year. At the aggregate level, Scheduled Castes (SC) are 19.65% and Tribes (ST) 1.7% of the population. Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are 27.1% and along with Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) at 36.0% comprise 63.1% of Bihar’s 130.7 million people. The general category has 15.5% of its people. By religion, Muslims are 17.7% and Hindus are 82%, the rest being of other faiths.

Comparative estimates of Bihar’s major caste groups from the 1931 census, the last all-India headcount that collected sub-caste data, suggest a near century of relative stability as far as the shares of various sub-castes go, with a marginal decline in the share of upper- caste groups (Brahmin, Rajput, Kayastha and Bhumihar). This isn’t a surprise, given the tendency of well-off caste groups to emigrate, compared to poorer caste groups, but also because of differences in fertility rates.

The significance of this survey is not these sub-caste estimates, but the official validation of what was informally known. These are the first results of any such exercise in Independent India at the state or national level. While results of a caste survey by Karnataka are yet to be released, the caste census conducted by the Union government as part of the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) in 2011 has been given a quiet burial. Bihar, however, scores in its political will to own up the data, no matter how uncomfortable it may be. This is in stark contrast with the state of India’s official statistics, be it sample surveys or the census, which have seen either delays or result withdrawals, depriving us of crucial data for policymaking.

The demand for a caste census is an old one. Even the Mandal Commission, which submitted its report in 1980, had recommended one. For affirmative action based on group identities, the practice has been of enumerating the population of various sub-castes and tribes since 1951. However, this was not done for OBC sub-castes even though these groups got reservation quotas in 1990. The stumbling block has been not the feasibility or necessity of such an exercise, but the lack of political will to face the truth. Bihar’s results kick-start this process, even if only at a state level.

The full import of the data will be known once corresponding data on socio-economic findings is presented by the Bihar government. It will not only be a valuable socio-economic input for micro-planning and macro policies, but also be a useful analytical tool in itself. For example, the rise in sex ratio from 918 females for 1,000 males in 2011 to 953 females for 1,000 males in 2023 is a positive change and requires analysis of factors that contributed to it. As a policy tool, this can help deliver governance better. Under the National Food Security Act, 83.92% of the population of Bihar is entitled to subsidized foodgrain. The Bihar survey reported that the population of the state has increased from 103.8 million in 2011 to 130.7 million in 2023. In other words, by current population estimates, 109.7 million persons are eligible for the subsidy, although the current beneficiary count is just 87.1 million. That is, in Bihar alone, 22.6 million persons have been excluded from this benefit at a time when food inflation is a harsh pinch.

It will justifiably also be used to analyse the impact of affirmative policies, primarily reservation. It may lead to demands for an increase in quotas for certain social groups or for the sub-classification of existing reservation categories. Both of these are already in the public domain, and state and central governments have been acting upon them without any empirical validity. States such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have enacted legislation to include caste groups in the ambit of reservation, but have failed the judicial test in the absence of empirical validity demanded by the Supreme Court. Similarly, the Justice Rohini Commission set up by the present government has submitted its report on sub-classification of OBC reservations, even though it does not have access to caste census data. The absence of relevant data has restricted neither such demands nor policy initiatives. What we need are the empirical foundations for policy choices.

While it may be necessary for interventions based on caste identities, even basic aggregates are missing. The release of granular socioeconomic data will help Bihar design better affirmative action policies in a society ridden with exclusion, discrimination and marginalization based on social identities.

