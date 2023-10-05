The Bihar caste survey marks a big step towards a reality check
It provides the data foundation essential to make affirmative-action policies work more effectively
On 2 October, the Bihar government released estimates of the state’s population by sub-castes as part of the caste survey it conducted this year. At the aggregate level, Scheduled Castes (SC) are 19.65% and Tribes (ST) 1.7% of the population. Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are 27.1% and along with Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) at 36.0% comprise 63.1% of Bihar’s 130.7 million people. The general category has 15.5% of its people. By religion, Muslims are 17.7% and Hindus are 82%, the rest being of other faiths.