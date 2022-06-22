The Biocon bribery case is a disaster for public health and Indian pharma

The CBI also booked three others including an associate vice-president of Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon, founded by one of India’s most famous woman entrepreneurs, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The agency charged that the bribe was paid to get regulatory clearances for an insulin injection, Insulin Aspart, manufactured by the company without undergoing mandatory Phase III clinical trials. It has also named Praveen Kumar, head of Biocon’s national regulatory affairs section, and other senior executives of the company and its subsidiaries and associates as co-conspirators in the bid to bypass regulatory processes and manipulate the minutes of the Subject Expert Committee of the CDSCO, which actually considered the case.