The BJP’s poll strategy has a centralized twist
The party is fielding central leaders for state polls and will have PM Narendra Modi lead its campaign. Its rivals will have to summon all they’ve got to counter the BJP’s hefty approach
The Election Commission of India has declared its schedule for assembly polls to be held next month in five states: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Separately, India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for some of the legislative seats up for contest, and some of the names have taken political observers by surprise. That’s because the party has decided to send high-profile central leaders to state-level battlefields. This is unusual, if not rare. In Rajasthan, as many as seven Members of Parliament (MPs) have been named as contenders. In Madhya Pradesh, too, the party has listed seven of its MPs (three Union ministers included) as would-be state legislators. And another four MPs will contest polls in Chhattisgarh. Presumably, these calls follow a seat-wise electoral calculus aimed at helping the party gain ground in zones of past weakness. It also seems in line with a practice that has held it in good stead, even set it apart: A hard focus on meritocracy. Incumbents cannot take their roles for granted with the top looking closely at how they perform. On the whole, however, it can be interpreted as yet another sign of how centralized the BJP now is—not just in the wielding of power, but also in its appeal among voters. Both, of course, are related.