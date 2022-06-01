The boss is calling

Elon Musk is done with work from home (WFH). The chief executive officer of Tesla has reportedly ordered employees to show up—for 40 hours a week at least—or ship out. This is not a bolt from the blue. Only a few weeks ago, Musk was on Twitter griping about how “covid-stay-at-home stuff" had tricked people into believing “they didn’t need to work hard". His you-are-in-office-or-out-of-work ultimatum may gladden his fan base, many of whom seem to relish the idea of a powerful tech-bro toughening up a world gone soft. To be fair to Musk, as the chief of a major carmaker, he is entitled to shake up productivity at his workplace. The popularity contests he loses are his business.

