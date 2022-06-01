Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Views /  The boss is calling

The boss is calling

Elon Musk.
1 min read . 10:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • Yet, Musk’s dissing of WFH is not just out of step with a changing world; it also goes against the evidence of the past two years, when workers logged in from just about anywhere to keep the show going

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk is done with work from home (WFH). The chief executive officer of Tesla has reportedly ordered employees to show up—for 40 hours a week at least—or ship out. This is not a bolt from the blue. Only a few weeks ago, Musk was on Twitter griping about how “covid-stay-at-home stuff" had tricked people into believing “they didn’t need to work hard". His you-are-in-office-or-out-of-work ultimatum may gladden his fan base, many of whom seem to relish the idea of a powerful tech-bro toughening up a world gone soft. To be fair to Musk, as the chief of a major carmaker, he is entitled to shake up productivity at his workplace. The popularity contests he loses are his business.

Elon Musk is done with work from home (WFH). The chief executive officer of Tesla has reportedly ordered employees to show up—for 40 hours a week at least—or ship out. This is not a bolt from the blue. Only a few weeks ago, Musk was on Twitter griping about how “covid-stay-at-home stuff" had tricked people into believing “they didn’t need to work hard". His you-are-in-office-or-out-of-work ultimatum may gladden his fan base, many of whom seem to relish the idea of a powerful tech-bro toughening up a world gone soft. To be fair to Musk, as the chief of a major carmaker, he is entitled to shake up productivity at his workplace. The popularity contests he loses are his business.

Yet, Musk’s dissing of WFH is not just out of step with a changing world; it also goes against the evidence of the past two years, when workers logged in from just about anywhere to keep the show going. That often meant more work—not less—as sign-out times went for a toss. Musk wants to wield a stick and have workers fall in line. Other companies, meanwhile, have shown it is possible to dangle the carrot of flexible time and achieve corporate goals. May the best boss win.

Yet, Musk’s dissing of WFH is not just out of step with a changing world; it also goes against the evidence of the past two years, when workers logged in from just about anywhere to keep the show going. That often meant more work—not less—as sign-out times went for a toss. Musk wants to wield a stick and have workers fall in line. Other companies, meanwhile, have shown it is possible to dangle the carrot of flexible time and achieve corporate goals. May the best boss win.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial