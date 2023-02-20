Digital intermediaries may not be ‘publishers’ of what their users choose to put online, but should they be held liable for what their algorithms recommend? Online platforms have breaths held for what the US Supreme Court makes of their liability shield under America’s Communications Decency Act, as a legal precedent could be set when it rules on a lawsuit against Google’s YouTube for recommendations that allegedly aided recruitment to the Islamic State, a global terror outfit that struck a Paris bistro in 2015 and left many people dead, including a family member of the plaintiffs. There is plenty to unpack in the allegation. While a platform is duly shielded from charges for others’ posts, what about its own prompts? Are these not promotional? While the prosecution seeks to establish causal links in its chain of contention, whether the shield is dropped for blame assignment to YouTube may go by the human agency involved in any role found. Software that’s cued to feed consumers with more of what they like can operate on its own, after all, with managers clueless about specifics. Yet, guilt can attend failures of oversight that prove dangerous.

The argument that online platforms know not what they do when vile propaganda gets pushed far and wide by digital devices designed to drive up traffic has worn thin in recent years. Especially startling in this context was what a Facebook whistleblower had to say about a business agenda getting the better of research data that showed harm done by material dished out to users in pursuit of bigger numbers. Big Tech has been studying the impact of strategic boosters deployed by online platforms, which can hardly plead ignorance of how their clever little digital devices can join forces with mob psychology to amplify the reach of scandalous posts that are hateful, for example, or perilous in some other way. It is likely that the ill-effects of their tools have been known to them for longer than they’d admit. Given the incentives in play and how little has been done to address ugly content being fanned instead of pulled off, there is a good case for a lawsuit shield to be denied in instances of platform promotion, regardless of any human agency or not. Message amplifiers are crafted by sentient beings who are expected to act responsibly. Just as a false cry of “fire" in a closed hall fails the test of free speech for the lives it can cost, amped-up dangers online need a crackdown.

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), especially as deployed for content moderation, will pose new challenges. Since human moderators cannot monitor all that’s uploaded, AI scanners would have to ensure that platform rules are met. Here again, legal systems must leave no space for tech firms to shirk responsibility by pointing to the autonomy of their AI models. Big Tech may have gotten used to virtually no regulatory oversight, but must now be pressed by public policy to design tools of vigilance for law adherence and harm minimization. It would be a complex task, with a variety of jurisdictions to cover, globally, but risk mitigation has many common aspects (like violence and bigotry controls) that need to be encoded into the basic software that runs these platforms. Even if this entails a costly project of re-coding, online players should go ahead and do it, no matter what fate their legal shield meets in the US. They operate in a global arena and must take due responsibility for their actions everywhere. ‘The bot did it’ won’t always wash.