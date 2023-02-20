‘The bot did it’ mustn’t let platforms get away
As Google’s YouTube awaits a key US judicial ruling on the extent of its liability shield, online intermediaries should recognize a need to take greater responsibility for their digital devices
Digital intermediaries may not be ‘publishers’ of what their users choose to put online, but should they be held liable for what their algorithms recommend? Online platforms have breaths held for what the US Supreme Court makes of their liability shield under America’s Communications Decency Act, as a legal precedent could be set when it rules on a lawsuit against Google’s YouTube for recommendations that allegedly aided recruitment to the Islamic State, a global terror outfit that struck a Paris bistro in 2015 and left many people dead, including a family member of the plaintiffs. There is plenty to unpack in the allegation. While a platform is duly shielded from charges for others’ posts, what about its own prompts? Are these not promotional? While the prosecution seeks to establish causal links in its chain of contention, whether the shield is dropped for blame assignment to YouTube may go by the human agency involved in any role found. Software that’s cued to feed consumers with more of what they like can operate on its own, after all, with managers clueless about specifics. Yet, guilt can attend failures of oversight that prove dangerous.
