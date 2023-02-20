‘The bot did it’ mustn’t let platforms get away

The argument that online platforms know not what they do when vile propaganda gets pushed far and wide by digital devices designed to drive up traffic has worn thin in recent years. Especially startling in this context was what a Facebook whistleblower had to say about a business agenda getting the better of research data that showed harm done by material dished out to users in pursuit of bigger numbers. Big Tech has been studying the impact of strategic boosters deployed by online platforms, which can hardly plead ignorance of how their clever little digital devices can join forces with mob psychology to amplify the reach of scandalous posts that are hateful, for example, or perilous in some other way. It is likely that the ill-effects of their tools have been known to them for longer than they’d admit. Given the incentives in play and how little has been done to address ugly content being fanned instead of pulled off, there is a good case for a lawsuit shield to be denied in instances of platform promotion, regardless of any human agency or not. Message amplifiers are crafted by sentient beings who are expected to act responsibly. Just as a false cry of “fire" in a closed hall fails the test of free speech for the lives it can cost, amped-up dangers online need a crackdown.