The British economy is haunted by the ghosts of Brexit4 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Bad policies have added to the woes of a country that’s falling badly behind on productivity
This week, the UK will see rail strikes as workers demand significantly higher pay raises. From Sunday, workers on London’s fabulous metro are threatening industrial action. Earlier this month, it was the turn of doctors of the National Health Service (NHS), who rejected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s offer of a 6% salary hike and are demanding 35% to catch up with what in developed-world terms has been runaway inflation. It was a staggering 8.7% in May, and inflation in grocery bills was in double digits. New rentals are 25% more expensive than they were pre-pandemic.
