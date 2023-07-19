The British economy is haunted by the ghosts of Brexit

The Frankenstein’s monster that loomed over this period of moderate decline, of course, was former PM David Cameron’s gamble in allowing a referendum in 2016 on taking the UK out of the European Union. Sunak has done well to pull back from the brinkmanship and open hostility his predecessors showed in negotiations with the EU, but the effects of severing these links to dynamic supply chains with Europe are everywhere apparent. From manufacturing inventories to replenishing grocery store shelves, the UK has gone through its own variation of a non-violent but damaging partition in trade terms. Labour shortages are apparent everywhere. Immigration queues at Heathrow are routinely running to two-hour wait times, for instance, and hotels last summer were forced to make fewer rooms available despite holiday season demand because they had too few workers as workers from eastern Europe are no longer easily available. If its student visa schemes were not so routinely used to work in that country by many from the developing world, including India, I would wager that retailers in London would seize up. Even as it sensibly makes it easier to get work visas, the Conservative Party has doubled down on trying to act tough on immigration because with such a dismal economic record, nationalist populism might help it in opinion polls where it is well behind the Labour Party. Last month, Sunak even donned a bullet proof vest to join a raid on illegal immigrants in Harrow.