The current account gap and inflation could rise but RBI can use its reserves to cushion the impact
The Indian rupee has weakened by about 5% over the course this year so far, in response to domestic and global factors. While it is widely expected that this weakening pressure on our currency will continue, the moot question is how much it can weaken and what it could do to the Indian economy and financial markets.