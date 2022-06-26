The broad implications for our economy of a weakening rupee

Where is the rupee headed?: With consumer price inflation in the US hovering at 8% and personal consumption expenditure inflation at more than 6%, the Fed has no choice but to hike rates further. This implies that the dollar’s upward trend is likely to continue. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been intervening in the foreign exchange (forex) market to contain volatility in the rupee. But with other emerging market currencies weakening, RBI will likely let the Indian currency weaken gradually. Hence, we should be prepared for a rupee at 80 to the dollar. India’s forex reserves have fallen by $35 billion in the last three months. However, reserves at close to $600 billion (12 months of import cover) are sufficient for RBI to cushion the rupee’s fall.

