The brouhaha over data on pandemic mortality

The data in contention is not a head count, but a calculation drawn from national records in conjunction with local surveys and other variables fed into formulae designed to also account for covid-related deaths that were missed. In the sphere of statistics, this is a standard way to plug information gaps. Based on field data taken from random samples, probabilities can be worked out that offer a fairly accurate big picture. Of course, these representations of reality make no claim to absolute truth, offering us confidence ratios instead. Lack of clarity on this aspect of the WHO survey is among the reasons India has decried it as flawed. While the government’s basic objection that this country is too large for a one-size-fits-all formula seems rather facile, its actual critique goes deeper. Data taken from 18 Indian states remains not just “unverified", in its view, it’s too geographically narrow a sample for all-India use. The Centre also objected to the use of 2019 WHO health estimates rather than Indian datasets and of mortality data by age and gender generalized from other countries. It has also sought to point out other alleged flaws, such as the WHO model’s binary measure of income instead of a gradation and a temperature variation input that could plausibly distort results. A big complaint is that advanced countries were assessed on a different yardstick altogether. On its part, the WHO has shown no inclination so far to retract the claim that its approach was robust, tested and therefore appropriate.