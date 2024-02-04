The budget does well on both the big Cs: Capex and consolidation
Summary
- It aims to sustain the infrastructure momentum while a reduced fiscal deficit could also work in favour of economic growth.
Emphasis on the two big Cs—Capex and Consolidation—was the hallmark of India’s interim budget for 2024-25. This will help fortify domestic macro- economic stability even though global conditions have not been supportive. The roadmap for strengthening growth within the precincts of sustainability and inclusivity will help the Indian economy remain on a sound footing, aiding its journey towards becoming a developed nation by the end of the Amrit Kaal period.