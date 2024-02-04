The budget does well on both the big Cs: Capex and consolidation

Continuing with this strategy, the government’s proposal to keep up the momentum of capital expenditure by budgeting a 17% increase in 2024-25 over an already high base of the revised estimate for 2023-24 (and a 11.1% hike over the budget estimate of ₹10 trillion) is well-intentioned. Importantly, the transparency seen in successive budgets, by relying on gross budgetary support for capex rather than on public sector units (PSUs), or the internal and external budgetary resources (IEBR) route (also referred to as ‘off-budget’) is laudable. States that have been at the forefront of capex spending in the current year got a further leg-up with an allocation of ₹1.3 trillion to be provided as 50-year interest-free loans for their capex and ₹75,000 crore linked to state-level reforms. In addition, the PM Gati Shakti rail corridors are expected to improve logistics efficiency while bringing down costs.