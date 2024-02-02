The budget has been about making the numbers add up
Summary
- It’s interim in spirit but offers enough in its calculations for assessments to be made of implications.
How does one evaluate the Union budget, especially when it is an interim one? As there is an unwritten rule-book on what can and cannot be done in such a budget, and this was reiterated by the finance minister, one cannot really discuss any exclusions or misses in the statement. Note that there is scope for new announcements in the main budget. Therefore, any comment on the tax structure—both direct and indirect—should be held in abeyance, notwithstanding the fact that there were a plethora of expectations.