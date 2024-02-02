The budget has been about making the numbers add up

The other issue on the capital receipts side is disinvestment. The target for 2024-25 is ₹50,000 crore, against an expected realization of ₹30,000 crore in 2023-24. These targets have often been missed, possibly because most low-hanging fruits have already been plucked. A question that comes to mind is whether, at a theoretical level, disinvestment or even asset monetization should be kept out of the budget calculations. This can lead to more focused revenue targeting, with the proceeds being used specifically for infrastructure funding. This discussion was on the table earlier and it may be time to renew the debate. Targeting disinvestment is tricky because there are several factors that need to fall in place, especially when the government wants to sell stakes of over 51% in critical sectors.