Union Budget 2022-23 is a transformative and visionary document that has laid the blueprint for the economy for the next 25 years through a boost to investments, creating jobs, improving the ease of doing business, maintaining tax stability and supporting stressed sectors. The key priorities outlined namely, Gati Shakti, inclusive development, sunrise opportunities, energy and climate action, and financing of investment are in resonance with the vision of India at 100, which the Indian industry has articulated. The measures announced under each of these areas carry the potential of catapulting India’s economy from the current size of $3 trillion to $5 trillion by 2026-27 and further to $9 trillion by 2030-31.

One of the key highlights of the budget was the pump-priming of the economy with an emphasis on capital spending aimed at creating productive assets and generating a multiplier effect. It is notable to mention here that the capital expenditure thrust of the government over the last few years has been visionary, leapfrogging from ₹4.3 trillion in 2020-21 to ₹7.5 trillion in 2022-23, a jump of over 75% in just two years. It goes without saying that this has been one of the key growth drivers of the economy.

The continued rise in capital spending lends credence to government’s vision of lifting the economy’s growth potential through a push to overall productivity. At a time when there are green shoots in private investments, higher public capital expenditure was crucial to crowd-in private investments and catalyze a more board-based recovery.

In the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the central government’s move to sharply increase the support given to states for capital expenditure to ₹1 trillion in 2022-23 from a revised ₹15,000 crore in 2021-22 through the issuance of 50-year interest free loans is noteworthy and paves the way for greater participation of states in the nation-building process.

Importantly, the capital expenditure boost to the economy has been premised on a jump in gross tax and non-tax revenue in 2022-23. The tax buoyancy will be supported by strong economic growth, which is expected in a 8.0-8.5% range, as outlined in the Economic Survey. This has helped the government balance spending to support the economic recovery with fiscal stability. The gradual glide path for fiscal consolidation will keep growth buoyant, and the fiscal deficit of 6.4% of gross domestic product budgeted for 2022-23 is prudent.

Conforming to the ‘agile’ approach of using safety-nets for the vulnerable sections as delineated in Economic Survey 2021-22, the budget did well to announce wide-ranging measures to support the beleaguered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. The extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) up to March 2023 with an allocation of ₹5 trillion is a huge relief for small enterprises. The inclusion of the contact-intensive travel and tourism sector, which still hasn’t recovered to the pre-pandemic level of output, under the ambit of the scheme is laudable. An additional ₹2 trillion has been allocated under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for MSMEs to meet their financing needs, which will go a long way in supporting a revival of this sector that is pivotal for local-level jobs as well as livelihoods.

In the past, the government’s enabling policies to nurture the start-up ecosystem along with a plethora of reforms towards improving the ease of doing business, have helped catalyze entrepreneurship, and many of these new technology enterprises have gone on to become unicorns. This has enabled India to emerge as the third-largest ecosystem for start-ups globally. The budget has carried forward the good work of incentivising start-ups through schemes such as for the extension of existing tax benefits by one more year. The continued support given to start-ups will help them emerge as a significant driver for growth over the next 25 years.

Overall, through wide-ranging landmark policy measures, the budget has retained its focus on growth while fast-tracking digital measures that will go a long way in preparing the country for the future. The fiscal situation appears under control with a credible glide path. While cushioning the growth recovery over the immediate term, the measures are also expected to lay a solid foundation for charting the economy’s ascent over the next 25 years.

(Chandrajit Banerjee is director general, Confederation of Indian Industry, Views expressed in this article are personal)

