The budget has done well in retaining its growth focus

Conforming to the ‘agile’ approach of using safety-nets for the vulnerable sections as delineated in Economic Survey 2021-22, the budget did well to announce wide-ranging measures to support the beleaguered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. The extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) up to March 2023 with an allocation of ₹5 trillion is a huge relief for small enterprises. The inclusion of the contact-intensive travel and tourism sector, which still hasn’t recovered to the pre-pandemic level of output, under the ambit of the scheme is laudable. An additional ₹2 trillion has been allocated under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) for MSMEs to meet their financing needs, which will go a long way in supporting a revival of this sector that is pivotal for local-level jobs as well as livelihoods.

