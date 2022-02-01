The budget has got its building blocks more or less right

The Indian fiscal response to the covid shock had two elements. The intervention to protect the supply side of the economy was skewed towards ‘below-the-line’ measures such as credit guarantees rather than direct income support. The extra spending to support aggregate demand focused on capital rather than revenue spending, because of the higher fiscal multipliers for the former. This strategy continues in the new budget as well, even though the supply shock has now morphed into stress on the demand side. For example, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme has been extended for another year. The budget for the national rural employment scheme has been cut significantly—implicitly assuming a jobs revival—while the subsidy bill for food and fertilizers has also been reduced sharply, even as funding for drinking-water, sanitation and roads programmes has been increased. The inability of government departments to spend on new projects—as a recent report from the Controller General of Accounts showed—raises questions about state capacity to deliver on such a strategy.