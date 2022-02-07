The budget is far sighted with its trade-offs well thought through

There are other means in the government’s arsenal, such as implementing the asset monetization programme announced in October 2021. It has also drawn up a list of assets that are ripe for it. Now is the right time to go through with asset monetization’s implementation. It will create fiscal space without affecting anything else. True, there are political considerations to account for in undertaking an innovative idea like this one. In a sense, this may have been on the government’s long-term agenda for a while. Since 2014, the government has talked about “minimum government, maximum governance". Implementing the National Monetisation Pipeline would underscore that goal better than anything else can.