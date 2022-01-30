The budget must aim to provide an impetus to consumer demand

Additionally, GST rationalization could play a crucial role in raising market consumption. Consumer durables like ACs and TV sets need relief. Consumers prefer products that offer value propositions, and these are no longer ‘luxuries’ as they have become common household items. Lowering their GST burden to 18% from 28% would help offset price pressure, boost affordability, and thus spur the penetration level of ACs in India. Moreover, the energy efficiency of ACs has steadily increased and they now offer added features like air purification, which is important in urban markets. Similarly, while TV screens larger than 105cm are slotted as premium, they have become the most sought-after models now, and so we hope the government reduces GST on LED screens (above 105cm) to 18% from 28%.This will aid our efforts towards making premium technology products accessible to potential customers who are held back from upgrading by the high cost of adoption. Placing premium screens in a lower GST slab would be a progressive step towards democratizing such technology.