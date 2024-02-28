The budget paved a path for DPI to propel deep-tech innovation
Summary
- The Centre’s R&D outlay and draft deep-tech startup policy can rely on digital public infrastructure to catalyse India’s emergence as a global leader.
The trajectory of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in India has undergone a significant shift, transcending its conventional role as a government service delivery mechanism to act as an important factor of production (just as physical infrastructure is counted as capital) in the economy and an instrument for societal transformation. This evolution, characterized by cost savings, trust in open architecture and a culture of innovation, attracts startups and other private businesses to rely on DPI, with India’s ₹1 trillion research-and-innovation corpus for deep technology announced in the interim budget likely to fuel ambitions across the country.