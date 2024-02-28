The budget paved a path for DPI to propel deep-tech innovation

AI computing power as DPI could serve as an especially valuable factor of production. It would enable startups, for example, to access and deploy critical technologies at scale. With the aid of super-computing platforms such as Airawat (an acronym of AI Research, Analytics, and Knowledge Assimilation) under C-DAC, startups can streamline their operations, ensure data privacy without having to compromise on affordable computing capabilities, and scale up their businesses rapidly. DPI for AI computing will provide avenues for startups to innovate and deploy deep-tech solutions in sectors such as healthcare, biotechnology, green-tech, climate modelling and urban development.