The budget reaches out far and wide with well-crafted messages
Summary
- It’s refreshingly free of a political overdose while appealing to electorally significant constituencies.
The Narendra Modi-led government springs surprises at times, and Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget presentation was among those, though a pleasant one. Any budget presented close to elections, more so closer to Lok Sabha polls, tends to have an overdose of electoral colour and populist overtones, but this was not one of those, even though parliamentary elections are barely two months way.