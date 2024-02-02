The budget reaches out far and wide with well-crafted messages

In the overall analysis, one can’t deny the fact that through these budget announcements, the government has tried to position the Modi government as being at the forefront of women’s welfare. The emphasis is clear from the statements made. The finance minister announced a new scheme of preventive vaccination of girls between the ages of nine to 14 years, to safeguard them from cervical cancer. The government also extended its target for extending the benefit of the Lakhpati Didi scheme to 30 million women, compared with its earlier commitment of reaching 20 million women. One can hardly deny that this is not aimed at mobilizing a vast base of women voters who constitute nearly 50% of total voters in various states. It is also important to note that the BJP and other parties have recognized the rising importance of women voters in Indian elections, as they are not only turning out to vote in larger numbers, but also getting mobilized in favour of the party that helps out with welfare schemes, whether it’s the Ladali Behana scheme of the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh (MP) or the Ujjawala scheme of the current Modi government.