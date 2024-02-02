The budget’s horizon is a mark of its confidence

The term ‘interim budget’ had a ring of paradox this time as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rose to present it. By Indian protocol, this vote-on-account had to resist momentous moves, as national polls are due in 2024-25, after which a new government must propose revenue and expense plans for that year, but its moment was extraordinary. It was backed by a rare momentum, both economic and political, the latter driven by incumbency expectations unseen in half a century. So a budget that’s interim in letter could be highly indicative in spirit—especially of the range of its view. How well this advantage of not needing the blip of a pre-poll splurge was pressed home came down to its fiscal dedication to a covid-bloat reversal and allocations for the economy’s future. Evaluated thus, on the horizon of its thrust, the FM’s proposals reveal confidence.

An eye on elections was only to be expected amid rhetoric on aiding the youth, women, farmers and the poor, four beneficiary groups outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for state support. Welfare outlays via myriad schemes have been a key focus of this regime, with amped-up infra capex playing a catalyst for today’s economy (with its money multiplier effect) and also acting as a far-sighted enabler of growth. Outlays have been enlarged. The ₹11.1 trillion for capex, a double-digit hike, affirms a commitment to worthy spending: it has been held steady at 3.4% of GDP. Since our covid recovery called for a deficit reduced to 5.1% of GDP in 2024-25 from this year’s revised estimate of 5.8%—lower than budgeted and hence a good signal of intent—the infra bump-up is particularly laudable. While the nominal math of any budget can be warped by bouts of price instability, a steadier tax mop-up should help. Sitharaman’s tenure as FM began with a push for fiscal clarity over hidden subsidies before the ministry struck a stimulus formula that has worked out well, as growth data testifies. Pacy state-led expansion, however, spells mounting public debt and cannot be sustained. Although nominal GDP outpacing the average rate of interest may mean it isn’t reckless, tighter fiscal policy not only favours price stability, it’s also what the long-horizon asks of us: not to constrain tomorrow’s spending by using too much money today. Although our fiscal glide path is too gradual from this perspective, a big mission has been to “crowd in" private investment by means of a fiscal push for an infra build-up. For capital formation to regain past peaks as a ratio of GDP, this was meant to act as a spur. The pandemic dilated the effort, but its intent grew sharper. Logistical easing and cost reduction, for example, explain Gati Shakti corridors. “Now that private investments are happening at scale, lower borrowings by the Central government will facilitate larger availability of credit for the private sector," said Sitharaman. With the budget’s size at ₹47.7 trillion, up just 6.1%, a sign of restraint, it would need to borrow less.

As a comprehensive recovery in consumption is still awaited, it’s unclear when India’s private sector will get back into top form as an investor. Meanwhile, long-haul funds needed for public education and healthcare await significant allotment. The gains of poverty relief and new infrastructure might well be palpable, but we must not leave gaps in development that could restrain the economy’s emergence and expose us to a ‘middle-income trap.’ The defining thing about an interim budget, though, is its inherent transience. A definitive one will follow.