The Burning Man festival gave us a mushy parable on climate

A parable about the perils of ignoring climate activists has just played out in the Nevada desert of the US. As Burning Man 2023 began on 27 August, protestors stopped traffic headed for the arts festival briefly by parking an 8.5-metre trailer across the road. Then, a few days later, torrential rainfall halted the festival.

Black Rock City, the temporary civilization that appears every year in the usually hot and dusty playa, was flooded with more than two months’ worth of rain in about 24 hours. An ancient lake-bed turned to mud. Driving around was banned. People were told to take shelter and ration food, fuel and water. The ‘burning of the man,’ the fest’s climax in which an effigy is sent up in flames, was postponed for a day. DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock decided to hike 8km out of the ephemeral city. Triops, sometimes nicknamed dinosaur shrimp, emerged from the bog to join the chaos.

By Monday, the ground had recovered enough to allow the mass exodus to begin. While attendees escaped mostly unscathed —there was sadly one death at the festival this year, but it was deemed unrelated to the weather—there's still a sense of irony about festival-goers raging at environmental protestors just before getting mired in a climate-induced crisis.

Much critique centres on the contradictions inherent in an event which stands for de-commodification (no money is exchanged at the festival, only gifts), community and “leave no trace" principles, yet has become a polluting hot-spot for the wealthy. Recent attendees include Ray Dalio, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

One headline reads: “Did Gaia punish Burning Man for ignoring climate protests?" If that was how our planet worked, then the poorest and least polluting nations would not have to bear the brunt of the climate crisis. But the author can be forgiven for the sentiment, as the festival is a big polluter.

Burning Man Project, a San Francisco-based non-profit that runs the event, estimated that more than 54,200 metric tonnes of CO2 was released by the festival in 2019, the equivalent of burning 27,215 tonnes of coal. Black Rock Labs, a non-profit tech incubator, puts the figure at 100,000 tonnes. Some 91% of that is from hauling 80,000 people and equipment in and out of the desert. Cars and other wheelers; also planes. Attendees visit from more than 5,500 cities across the world and the event has its own airport, so tech and finance bros can swing by on private jets. On-site emissions are inflated by air-conditioned tents and vans offering respite from the desert heat often felt in normal years.

Even before this year’s event, those involved with Burning Man were raising concerns about climate change. Just a few months ago, Matt Sundquist, director of Fly Ranch, wrote in a blog that “we will soon see multiple days in Black Rock City with extreme dust, substantial storms, 120°F+, and 200+ AQI ( Air Quality Index)." How right he was.

The festival organizers have committed to being carbon negative by 2030. Progress has been made, particularly through solar pilot projects. Some 590 theme camps expressed a clear commitment to working towards Burning Man sustainability goals, and 730 camps used solar power. But out of around 800 motorized art pieces, known as 'mutant vehicles,' about 40 were electric or human-powered in 2022. Just under half the camps haven't yet committed to the 2030 sustainability roadmap. Part of the challenge is that Burning Man is constructed by attendees. In the event's sustainability roadmap, it is noted that this is a collective effort. A please-do.

By contrast, the UK's iconic Glastonbury Festival, which hosts 200,000 people a year, has minimized its climate footprint with measures such as encouraging sustainable modes of transport, introducing a plastic ban and recycling half of the waste produced. Compost toilets and a lack of showers help reduce water use. Crucially, ahead of the festival weekend in June this year, organizers said it would be powered entirely by renewable energy and biofuel.

Setting up an entire metropolis in the middle of the desert will always have an environmental cost, but Burning Man can surely do better. The Seven Circles Alliance, a coalition of organizations including Extinction Rebellion and Scientist Rebellion that was responsible for the first day’s protests, had some good ideas: “Ban private jets, single-use plastics, unnecessary propane burning, and unlimited generator use per capita."

If Burning Man stands for “radical inclusion" and “radical self-expression," the weekend’s deluge ought to inspire this effigy-burning community of festive gatherers to take on some radical climate action— and perhaps start listening to those who are raising the alarm. ©bloomberg