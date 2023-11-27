The business idea is the easiest part of starting up
Summary
- It must be followed by good execution, accurate market validation, correct timing and complementary team dynamics to flourish and sustain growth.
Startup India got started in 2016, and by 2018, had been proclaimed a success by the Niti Aayog’s then CEO. As a startup, let alone an ecosystem, takes more than two years to succeed, perhaps he was using the number of startups getting registered (nearly 10,000 within two years) as a yardstick. Registering a business with Startup India, however, is just the beginning. In absolute numbers, India has emerged as the world’s third largest startup ecosystem (with 115,000 of them, as per government data), but there’s a long way to go.