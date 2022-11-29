The business of business is business but do it responsibly5 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 11:45 PM IST
CSR should not be reduced to a budget target in a country where there’s plenty of responsibility firms must bear
CSR should not be reduced to a budget target in a country where there’s plenty of responsibility firms must bear
Milton Friedman famously said, “The business of business is business." This statement by a renowned academic exponent of free-market economic policies has been repeatedly quoted by the anti-corporate social responsibility (anti-CSR) lobby in India.