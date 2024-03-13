The CAA perplexity: Religion as a citizenship criterion
Summary
- The Indian government issued rules on Monday for CAA applications, but the judiciary is still to look into whether this controversial policy passes Constitutional muster
Illegal immigration is a politically fraught issue not just in the West, but in India too, especially after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. The government pitched it as an open-arm policy for the naturalization of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian immigrants who entered India before 2015 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. On Monday, it issued rules for applications to be filed.