The CAA perplexity: Religion as a citizenship criterion

Controversially, its faith-based eligibility criterion has left Muslims out, with the Centre arguing that this pathway to citizenship is for oppressed minorities in those three countries, even though sects exist within Islam and non-Muslims are not the only people who may have faced majoritarian oppression there. Nor does the policy cover folks who fled here from nations like Sri Lanka that are not Muslim dominated, exposing an inconsistency of principle.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Controversially, its faith-based eligibility criterion has left Muslims out, with the Centre arguing that this pathway to citizenship is for oppressed minorities in those three countries, even though sects exist within Islam and non-Muslims are not the only people who may have faced majoritarian oppression there. Nor does the policy cover folks who fled here from nations like Sri Lanka that are not Muslim dominated, exposing an inconsistency of principle.

An allied issue is whether a new project to register all citizens will demand proof of citizenship, a steep ask for millions, with Muslims left unable to seek safe harbour under the CAA. The possibility of religion determining the legal status of people is the nub of the controversy. A judicial review of this policy is awaited.