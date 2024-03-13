Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  The CAA perplexity: Religion as a citizenship criterion

The CAA perplexity: Religion as a citizenship criterion

Livemint

  • The Indian government issued rules on Monday for CAA applications, but the judiciary is still to look into whether this controversial policy passes Constitutional muster

The government pitched the CAA as an open-arm policy for the naturalization of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian immigrants who entered India before 2015 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Illegal immigration is a politically fraught issue not just in the West, but in India too, especially after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. The government pitched it as an open-arm policy for the naturalization of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian immigrants who entered India before 2015 from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. On Monday, it issued rules for applications to be filed.

Controversially, its faith-based eligibility criterion has left Muslims out, with the Centre arguing that this pathway to citizenship is for oppressed minorities in those three countries, even though sects exist within Islam and non-Muslims are not the only people who may have faced majoritarian oppression there. Nor does the policy cover folks who fled here from nations like Sri Lanka that are not Muslim dominated, exposing an inconsistency of principle.

An allied issue is whether a new project to register all citizens will demand proof of citizenship, a steep ask for millions, with Muslims left unable to seek safe harbour under the CAA. The possibility of religion determining the legal status of people is the nub of the controversy. A judicial review of this policy is awaited.

