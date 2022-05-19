The call of cubicle farms and a wave of resistance

This looks like a turning point in the brief history of the office. After all, till a few centuries ago, all human work was done at home. The industrial age and efficiency logic of Adam Smith’s ‘pin factory’ split the spheres of work and home apart. Today’s office is descended from centralized factories built to slot workers into efficient modes of production. But modern technology has liberated much value creation from spatial fetters. It might also have spelt the end of the one-size-fit-all workplace that made no allowance for, say, the needs of those who are also parents, or women made invisible by aggressive male-bonding work cultures. The bottomline, however, is that it is always about the bottomline. In attrition-wracked sectors, employees might hold the chips in setting their terms of work. That could change, though, if business begins to slump. The remote leeway granted should ideally go by a strategic design that aims to maximize staff satisfaction within the constraints of goal orientation. Hybrid work models could be optimized unit by unit, even function by function. Firms keen to attract people to workplaces could try using creatively designed spaces and ‘free’ time for idea-storms and innovation. The future of the office will depend on a sweet spot found between the demands of work and our work-life balance.

