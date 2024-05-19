The carbon emissions of war put humanity’s right to exist at risk
Summary
- While developing countries are asked to sacrifice their growth prospects for global climate goals, it is a cruel joke to witness wasteful emissions from extended wars. Geopolitics and international security are blind spots that the climate-change movement mustn’t ignore.
The regional head of a well-regarded global philanthropic foundation recently told me that his board had decided to exclusively focus on funding causes concerned with combating climate change. Knowing that it had previously supported work on nuclear disarmament and international security, I asked why those problems were no longer of interest to the foundation. His reply left me bemused. Climate change, he told me, is a long-term existential threat to humanity.