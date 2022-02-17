The case for clarity over India’s policy on online betting

Given this background, it is imperative for stakeholders in the field of online gaming to understand the policy framework that exists in India. Online gaming policies fall under the legislative jurisdiction of states, as List II of the Seventh Schedule of India’s Constitution features the category of sports, betting and gambling. It may be pertinent to note that a colonial-era statute, the Public Gambling Act (PGA), 1867, remains in force and has been adopted by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Other states have enacted legislation to regulate gaming and gambling activities within their territories under their gaming laws. Most of these state laws are broadly modelled on the PGA mentioned above, albeit with suitable modifications.